Bengaluru: Overnight rain in Bengaluru has wreaked havoc in the state, leaving one person dead and 75 localities inundated, displacing residents of nearly 2,000 flooded houses, and damaging 20,000 vehicles. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has blamed the situation on unprecedented rains. "Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has not received unprecedented heavy rain.. for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining," Bommai said. He added that only certain parts of Bengaluru are facing issues.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has trained its guns against the BJP-led state government, terming the current situation as the failure of the Bommai administration. Few leaders also adopted a different way to display their displeasure over the current situation.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad, President, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee on Tuesday floated using an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road in Bengaluru to protest against the state govt demanding a solution to severe waterlogging witnessed in the city.

#WATCH | Mohammed Haris Nalapad, President, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee floats using an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road in #Bengaluru to protest against the state govt demanding a solution to severe waterlogging witnessed in the city pic.twitter.com/IF8DdmNa55 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Previous Congress government responsible for present situation in Bengaluru, says CM Bommai