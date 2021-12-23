Mangaluru: Police in Mangaluru has filed a case after a video went viral showing a fisherman hung upside down and beaten by his fellow fishermen on a fishing boat for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. The victim fisherman has been identified as Vaila Sheenu and the incident took place in Dakke, south police station limits.Also Read - Mangaluru: Indigo flight to Dubai delayed over suspicious object

The 26-second video clip shows the man hanging upside down from a hook that appears to be attached to a weighing machine. His feet are tied and he is stripped up to his waist. He is surrounded by five-six other fishermen who repeatedly ask him to confess to stealing a mobile phone.

Inhuman incident Reported @Mangaluru, #Karnataka. where a fellow #fisherman stolen a cell phone was hung upside down in a boat and brutally attacked by other fishermens. In this regard #Police registered a case and arrested 6 accused.#Bengaluru #KSP #bommai #karnatakapolice pic.twitter.com/fD85WYqOLq — Bharathirajan (@bharathircc) December 23, 2021

“FIR has registered under multiple sections of IPC after a few fishermen, in a video, were seen thrashing another fisherman on a fishing boat for allegedly stealing a mobile phone,” said Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The perpetrators have been identified as fishermen from Andhra Pradesh. A case has been registered in the city (south) police station under the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code.