Video: Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Showers Currency Notes On People During Rally

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing currency notes on people during a rally in Mandya district.

A video from the rally in Karnataka's Srirangapatna showed Shivakumar standing atop a bus and throwing "Rs 500" currency notes on people part of the procession near Bevinahalli. (Photo: ANI/Video Grab)

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar showered currency notes on people during a rally in Mandya district. Shivakumar was attending the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organised by Congress in Srirangapatna. A video from the rally on Tuesday showed Shivakumar standing atop a bus and throwing “Rs 500” currency notes on people part of the procession near Bevinahalli.

Watch: Shivakumar throws currency notes on people during rally

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Earlier, Shivakumar said that Congress will restore reservation for the Muslim community under the OBC list that has been scrapped by the BJP-led government in Karnataka if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election.

Shivakumar said, “I am confident that Congress will come to power after the next 45 days. We will scrap all these reservations as there is no base in this there was no report while making this decision.”

He stated that the communities of Vokkaligas and Lingayats will also reject the newly offered reservation quota given to them by the BJP. “Vokkaligas and Lingayats are people who are called ‘annadatas’. They plough the land and give food. They are landowners. We don’t want any of their reservation as minorities are our brothers and this is a country for all the communities. Our country is very rich in our culture. BJP has taken their 4 per cent and distributed 2 per cent each to Vokkaligas and Lingayats. The Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva Lingayats are rejecting this offer,” the Congress leader said.

Shivakumar also termed as “a mockery” the current reservation system in the State under the BJP government. “Reservation in Karnataka is a mockery. It is unconstitutional. They think reservations in the State can be distributed like their property but it is not a property it is a right. The minorities of this soil have their own rights. We don’t want their 4 per cent to be scrapped and be given to major communities,” the Congress Karnataka chief said.

In a cabinet meeting held on Friday the Karnataka government scrapped the four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims and distributed it to two dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas. It also decided to move OBC Muslims to the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Last week, Congress announced the first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The names of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are included in the first list of 124 candidates. Siddaramaiah will be contesting from the Varuna constituency while DK Shivakumar would be the candidate from Kanakapura.

