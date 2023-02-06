Home

Video: Man Shot At By Police In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi After He Threatens Passersby With Knife

The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Chowk Police station limits of Kalaburagi city.

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Police were forced to open fire at a man for wielding a knife in the market area of Kalaburagi city. The whole incident was captured on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Sunday evening when a man identified as Fazal Bhagavan, started wielding a knife and threatening people in Kalaburagi. Soon, the police officials reached the site to control the situation. The officials at the site were allegedly attacked by Fazal, who was wielding the knife dangerously towards the people. The police warned him repeatedly to drop the weapon and surrender.

WATCH: Man Shot At By Karnataka Police For Wielding Knife In Market Area

Shootout at #Kalaburagi #Karnataka. A man named Jaffer who was threatening people brandishing knife was shot at his feet and injured by police to over power him. Despite repeated appeals, he didn’t listen. He was rushed to nearby hospital. Cops are investigating y he did that. pic.twitter.com/FQitDpXzlI — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 6, 2023

The accused Fazal did not pay any heed to the warnings given by the police. Eventually, the police had to shoot at Fazal to prevent any untoward incident. The accused was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Chowk Police station limits of Kalaburagi city. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Chowk Police station limits of Kalaburagi city. Further investigation into the matter is underway.