VIDEO: Protests Rock Karnataka’s Raichur After Tipu Sultan Portrait Garlanded With Slippers

Tipu Sultan, the erstwhile ruler of Mysore has been a bone of contention between the BJP and the ruling Congress in Karnataka in recent times.

Karnataka News: Protests erupted in Raichur district of Karnataka on Wednesday after a portrait of erstwhile Mysore monarch Tipu Sultan was garlanded with slippers, sparking outrage amongst the Muslim community.

A sea of protesters staged a massive demonstration in Sirwar town and blocked traffic by placing burning tyres on the road. The protesters were demanding the arrest of miscreants who allegedly placed a garland of footwear on a portrait of Tipu Sultan, stirring communal tensions in the area.

Karnataka’s #Sirwar town in #Raichur District is tense following the violation of the statue of the erstwhile ruler of #Mysuru, Tipu Sultan on Wednesday. Some miscreants garlanded the statue of #TipuSultan with slippers in the wee hours of Wednesday and the people came to know… pic.twitter.com/fttObKzxpD — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 31, 2024

The degrading garland was later removed from the erstwhile king’s portrait, police said.

Later, police arrived at the scene and pacified the protesters by assuring them that the perpetrators would be arrested within 24 hours, following which the protest was called off.

In #Karnataka's #Raichur, early in the morning miscreants garlanded #TipuSultan's nameplate with slippers, the youth and people came to know this and a large number of people gathered and protested by blocking the road on the main road of #Sirawara. The protestors demanded that… pic.twitter.com/R5eMhKhu4D — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 31, 2024

A senior official said the police has registered an FIR in this connection at the Sirwar Police Station in Raichur.

The Tipu Sultan row

Tipu Sultan has been a bone of contention between the BJP and the ruling Congress in Karnataka in recent times. In December last year, a Congress MLA had proposed to rename the Mysuru airport after the former ruler, drawing the ire of BJP MLAs in the state assembly.

Prasad Abbayya– the Congress MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad (East)– had proposed renaming the Mysuru airport to Tipu Sultan airport, which triggered an uproar by BJP members in the Karnataka Assembly.

The squabble between the Congress and BJP over the 18th century Muslim monarch started in 2016 after the then Congress government had begun celebrating November 10 as “Tipu Jayanti” to mark the birth anniversary of former King of Mysore.

The move was opposed, and eventually scrapped by the BJP, after the saffron party wrested power from the Congress in the 2019 Karnataka State polls.

Row over Hanuman flag removal in Mandya

In a related incident, a row erupted in Mandya district of the state after a saffron flag bearing a picture of Lord Hanuman was removed by authorities in Keragodu village on Sunday. Following the incident, a panchayat official was suspended even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed “Godse’s descendants” for disturbing peace in the state.

On Sunday, tension gripped Keragodu village over the removal of a “Hanuman Dhwaja,” but normalcy has been restored, officials said on Tuesday.

As Mandya witnessed a massive demonstration by the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday to protest against the removal of the saffron flag with a portrait of Lord Hanuman from a 108 ft. tall flagpole, the CM alleged the opposition’s agitation was aimed at gaining political mileage.

“There are people amongst us who worship (Nathuram) Godse though they speak about Mahatma Gandhi as well,” he told reporters after paying homage to Gandhi on his death anniversary in Bengaluru.

When asked about the tense situation in Mandya, Siddaramaiah said attempts are being made to disturb peace.

(With PTI inputs)

