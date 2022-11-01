Hyderabad: Morbi bridge collapse incident is not even two days old yet and a video has emerged from Karnataka where a few tourists can be seen taking a car on a narrow suspension bridge over a river. The structure, called Shivapura hanging bridge, is at a popular tourist hotspot in Yellapura town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. The weight of the car could have compromised the structural integrity of the bridge. This concern was brought up by the locals at the site and the tourists were forced to remove the car immediately.Also Read - PM Modi Gets Emotional As He Talks About Morbi Bridge Collapse | Watch

The video of the incident shows the tourists, oblivious to the danger, arguing with the protesting locals that they would still drive the car, a Maruti Suzuki 800.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

No lessons learnt post #MorbiBridgeCollapse . Hooligans/tourists from Maharashtra were seen driving a car on a suspension bridge at Yellapura town in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Finally the locals ensured that the car was driven back from the bridge in reverse gear. pic.twitter.com/RvVPOhB8CL — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) November 1, 2022

Also Read - Morbi Bridge Collapse: Family From Ahmedabad Had Warned Security Guard About Few Youths ‘Shaking The Bridge’

Eventually, the car is pushed down the bridge from one of the two exits of the bridge by two men. The bridge continued to sway while it was being moved away slowly. A large group of people are also seen on the bridge, standing behind the car. The locals said the tourists were from Maharashtra.

The police said they are looking into the matter and would consider filing a case. In the Gujarat cable bridge tragedy, the state’s forensics team found that the century-old structure snapped due to a big rush of people, which put severe stress on the structure. The bridge had been under renovation for the last seven months. It was reopened on October 26, the Gujarati New Year. Sources have said the renovator company did not change some of the old cables of the bridge.