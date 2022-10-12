Bengaluru: In a dramatic incident, a couple threatened to immolate themselves to prevent a demolition drive from being carried out in Bengaluru. The incident took place in the KR Puram locality where the couple, Sunil and Sona Singh, reside. When the BBMP officials reached their house which allegedly encroached a SWD by two metres, the couple poured petrol on themselves and threatened to set themselves ablaze. However, the police immediately pulled the woman from behind and water was sprayed on both of them. The police and the BBMP officials splashed the couple with buckets of water and also used water hoses to spray water at high pressure. The couple were detained by the KR Puram police for a brief period of time.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Comes To Hospital, Claims King Cobra Died After Biting Him. Watch

COUPLE TRIES TO SELF-IMMOLATE THEMSELVES IF THEIR HOUSE IS DEMOLISHED: WATCH VIDEO

The couple who threatened to commit suicide if #BBMP goes ahead demolishing their wall have been rescued by #BengaluruPolice and fire safety officials. They were held, water was poured on them and they were taken out of the area to safety by the officials.#Karnataka #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/ewidjQIm2K — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 12, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Another Ugly Brawl As Women Passengers Shout & Fight Inside Mumbai Local Train | Watch

Notably, the BBMP has been carrying out the drive against properties encroaching stormwater drains (SWDs) in Bengaluru. According to a Deccan Herald report, the house owned by the couple has encroached 2 metre into the drain and the BBMP officials had marked it for demolition after a survey.

According to the local police officials, the couple were distraught as they had constructed the house by availing a loan and were in the process of repaying it. Ever since heavy rainfall resulted in massive flooding in some parts of the city in September, the authorities have been following up with anti-encroachment drives against constructions blocking the SWDs.

“They had taken a loan to construct their house and were clearing the loan in small amounts. The couple has two children and said that this is the only shelter they have. We will reason out to the couple and leave them in some time,” the police inspector told Deccan Herald.

(With IANS Inputs)