New Delhi: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali issued an apology after his daughter was reportedly caught on camera ‘misbehaving’ with cops after she was stopped for flouting traffic rules in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Speaking to media, MLA Limbavali apologised on his daughter’s “behalf” and said his family has “good track record”.Also Read - Hijab Row Escalates Further: Karnataka BJP MLA Warns Of Action Against Students Wearing Hijab To College

“I saw the video, she addressed people from the media as ‘sir’. If the media is hurt, I apologise on behalf of her. Our family has a good track record,” Limbavali was quoted as saying by India Today.

A video of Limbavali’s daughter being involved in a public spat with the traffic police officials went viral on social media. She was stopped by cops after she jumped a traffic signal. The woman was travelling in BMW when she was flagged by traffic police for over speeding. The police later showed her evidence and fined her Rs 10,000.

“You are filing a case for overtaking an ACP [Assistant Commissioner of Police] vehicle. This is an MLA vehicle. For your information, this is an MLA vehicle. I have not driven my vehicle rashly,” the woman can be heard telling the traffic police in the video.