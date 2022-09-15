Udupi: A social worker named Nityananda Olakadu rolled on a stretch of a road in Udupi to protest against potholes and the pathetic conditions of roads in the district. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Olakadu can be seen doing ‘Urulu Seve’ on the potholed and muddy road at the Indrali Bridge on Udupi-Manipal National Highway in the city. Notably, ‘Urulu Seve’ is a religious practice that involves rolling on the ground around temples.Also Read - In A First, Karnataka Introduces Quota For 'Male Third Gender' in Police Constable Recruitment. Details Here

#WATCH | Karnataka: A social worker named Nityananda Olakadu rolls on a stretch of a road as he protests in a unique manner against potholes on the roads in Udupi (14.09) pic.twitter.com/znCwZmPP1z — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Volakadu said though tender is allotted for the road on the Udupi-Manipal national highway three years ago, the stretch is still in a pathetic condition. "No one is raising any issue. Thousands of people use this road every day. Even the Chief Minister has passed through this stretch. Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should arrive here for the road to be repaired," he said.

Volakadu said people of Udupi are innocent. There are no street lights on the road and accidents are taking place here every day.

He began his protest by breaking a coconut and offering ‘aarti’ to the potholes on the road.