Gadag: Fed up with apathy of authorities and legislators for not caring to build a bus shelter for 40 years, villagers decided to protest against the government's indifference in a novel way. Frustrated with the authorities' indifference, they took matters in their own hands and built a bus shelter themselves. Not only that, they made a buffalo the chief guest, instead of a politician, in an attempt to embarrass the authorities.

The incident took place in the Balehosur village of Laxmeshwar taluk in Gadag district of the state, where the bus shelter was built 40 years ago, and its roof collapsed a decade ago. They built the roof of the shelter with coconut branches and made a buffalo the chief guest. They also held a ribbon cutting ceremony and decked up the buffalo to register the protest more impactfully. Videos of the event has gone viral on social media

Watch the video here:

Villagers from Balehosur village of Gadag Fed up with delay in restoring the bus stand, the villagers themselves built a temporary shelter and made a buffalo inaugurate it instead of a politician. pic.twitter.com/Ke9ZFPiX79 — Vijayakumar (@vijaycam) July 20, 2022

Notably, the bus shelter was turned into a dumping yard and commuters had to wait for buses close to this spot in the scorching sun and heavy rain. Lokesh Jalawadagi, the farmer leader, explained that a memorandum had been submitted and pleas were made innumerable times to sitting BJP MLA Ramappa Lamani and MP Shivakumar Udasi.

“The village has a population of 5,000 and everyday, hundreds of students travel from the village to surrounding towns,” says Virupaksha Itagi.A fter the videos and photos went viral on social media, Shirahatti MLA Ramappa Lamani said that he was not aware of either the issue or the inauguration. “We shall look into the matter soon, and build a new bus shelter for the villagers”, he told The New Indian Express.