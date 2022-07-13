Viral Video Today: While the Niagara Falls is absolutely breathtaking, you can find equally beautiful views in India itself. A stunning video is going viral on social media that shows a view of a mesmerising waterfall in Karnataka.Also Read - Naneghat Reverse Waterfall in Maharashtra is an Incredible Jharna And a Must-Visit For Nature Lovers! Watch Viral Video

The video was shared on Twitter by Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, who credited it to a user named Raghu. "This is not Niagara Falls… This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India," the caption said. The clip has received over 1.8 million views and 85k likes. The picturesque view is winning thousands of hearts online with netizens saying that they can't wait to travel to this place.

Especially in the monsoon season, Jog Falls in Karnataka's Shimoga district look spectacular. Waterfalls are the best to look at during monsoon as rainfall enhances nature's grandeur. The view of the grand Jog Falls showed in the view is so calm and serene watch that you just want to be teleported there for a few seconds to experience the beauty of the waterfall.

Watch the viral video below:

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

Stunning, wasn’t it?