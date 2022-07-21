Viral Video: In a horrific incident, a biker came crashing under a bus with his head getting slammed against one of its tyres. Fortunately, he survived the incident, thanks to the ‘good quality ISI’ helmet. A video of the incident was tweeted by the Bengaluru Police wherein the man can be seen escaping death while managing to drag himself out of the bus’ underside. As he lay on the road, passersby came to attend him. One of them picked up his bike.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Baby Elephant Brothers Play On Road In The Middle of Night. Watch

While sharing the video, the Bengaluru Police also highlighted the importance of wearing a helmet and how following to road safety rules can save help lives even in the most serious accidents. The police in Bengaluru used it to send out a message to local drivers.

#Bengaluru Horrifying accident caught on camera.

“A good quality ISI -mark helmet saves life,” BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Bengaluru’s joint commissioner of police (traffic), tweeted on July 20.