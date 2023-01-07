Shocker From Bengaluru: Woman Slapped, Held by Hair and Dragged Outside Temple In Amruthahalli; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A video of a woman being slapped and dragged outside a temple’s sanctorum by a priest is doing rounds pn social media. The viral clip is from Bengaluru’s Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and is said to have occurred on December 21.

In the video, the woman and the priest can be seen having an argument and it appears that the woman insists on staying inside the temple and the priest is adamant on kicking her out. The woman resists and the priest drags her by her hair and slaps her too. He again grabs her by her hair and drags her outside. Three other people, two of whom are dressed like priests, are present in the sanctorum but none of them try to stop the priest or save the woman.

#Watch: Bengaluru: A video shows a woman being repeatedly slapped, held by hair and dragged outside the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Amruthahalli, the incident is said to be occurred on December 21. pic.twitter.com/CP4puEMCv4 — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2023

The victim Hemavathi had lodged a complaint with Amruthahalli police station stating that the said incident occurred on December 21 and the accused is Munikrishna, ‘dharamdarshi’ of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Amruthahalli locality.

A case under Section 354 of the IPC has been registered against Munikrishna.

According to media reports, Munikrisha told police that the woman claimed that Lord Venkateshwara was her husband and wanted to sit next to the idol in the sanctum sanctorum. When her demand was rejected, she spit on the priest after which she was asked to leave. As the woman did not listen, she was beaten and dragged out, he told police.