Groped, Phone Snatched By Rapido Driver, Bengaluru Woman Jumps Off Speeding Bike To Save Self; Chilling Video Surfaces

Police explained that the woman had booked a Rapido bike at about 11 p.m. to reach a friend's place in Indiranagar on April 21. The accused took her mobile on the pretext of getting OTP and started harassing her sexually, while moving.

Bengaluru: A woman jumped off a moving Rapido bike to escape a molestation bid by the rider. According to police, the woman jumped off the speeding bike after the Rapido driver tried to grope her and snatch her phone. The incident took place late on April 21 in the limits of Yelahanka New Town police station.

On April 21, the woman has a booked a bike ride to city’s Indiranagar area when the driver allegedly took her phone on pretext of checking one time password and started driving towards wrong direction, as per an ANI report. The accused, Deepak, a resident of Thindlu and a native of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and is being shared widely. The footage of the incident, shared by the news agency shows the woman jumping off the speeding bike and and immediately running in the opposite direction.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

#WATCH| Bengaluru, Karnataka: Woman jumps off a moving motorbike after the rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her & snatched her phone On 21st April, woman booked a bike to Indiranagar, driver allegedly took her phone on pretext of checking OTP & started driving towards… pic.twitter.com/bPvdoILMQ2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Police explained that the woman had booked a Rapido bike at about 11 p.m. to reach a friend’s place in Indiranagar on April 21. The accused took her mobile on the pretext of getting OTP and started harassing her sexually, while moving.

He had also taken a deviation from the route and headed towards Doddaballapur Road instead of Indiranagar. On being questioned by the woman, he started to speed.

Shocked by this, the woman jumped off from the vehicle near BMS College in Nagenahalli near Yelahanka. The security staff at the college gate rushed to her help. The accused, after seeing this, escaped from the spot.

The girl had suffered injuries in hands and legs. As she was wearing a helmet, she escaped without major injuries to head and face. The victim then borrowed a mobile from them and informed her family and friends about the incident.

The police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was inebriated during the incident. An investigation is underway.

Other side of the story

According to a report in news18.com, the bike driver had registered a Honda Activa with the Rapido application but he came to pick the woman up on a Bajaj Pulsar.

The woman’s friend alleged that police refused to help her, saying its a “girlfriend-boyfriend problem,”. She said she had gone to the JB Nagar police station to lodge a complaint but tell police that her friend’s phone could not be traced, but police declined the request to trace the woman’s location.

