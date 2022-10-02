Bharat Jodo Yatra: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed a public rally amid heavy rain in Mysuru during the Karnataka leg of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and in a direct attack on the ruling dispensation said, while it is convenient for those in power to appropriate the legacy of the Father of the Nation, it is difficult to walk in his footsteps. He also said amid the politics of violence and lies, the Congress’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will spread a message of “ahimsa and ‘swaraj”.Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'If Lakshmi Comes To You Sitting At Home, Don’t Reject Her’, BJP MLA To Sachin Pilot

No excuses. Only passion. There is no hurdle big enough to stop #BharatJodoYatra from achieving its goal. pic.twitter.com/puKgKeVZ1E — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, it is reported that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi would be joining the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka on Thursday, October 6 while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the march the next day.

Sonia Gandhi was on a foreign visit for a medical check-up when the march began and would join it for the first time from Mandya District. She will reach Karnataka on Monday and will participate in the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi two days later, said the sources.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after Tamil Nadu and Kerala, will span about 511 km of the BJP-ruled state over 21 days. The yatra aims to cover 12 states in five months.