Bengaluru: A three-storey building collapsed at around 11:45 am on Monday. The fire department had evacuated the building just before it collapsed. The building was housed by Namma Metro’s migrant workers in Lakkasandra. Soon after the building collapsed, officials rushed to the spot immediately. According to police, no casualties have been reported so far. Around 20 labourers were reportedly living in the building.Also Read - Telangana’s Homeless Family Of 4 Forced To Live In Public Toilet After House Collapsed In Rain; Govt Provides Aid

#WATCH | Karnataka: A building collapsed in Bengaluru today, no casualties or injuries reported so far. Fire Department had evacuated the building before it collapsed. Officials rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oWmUBsFm6E — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Also Read - Hi-Tech Jugaad: REET Aspirants Buy Rs 6 Lakh ‘Bluetooth Chappals’ to Cheat in Exam, Arrested | Pics Surface

Further details awaited Also Read - Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: 54-year-old Protester Dies at Singhu Border, Hear Attack Suspected