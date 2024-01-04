Home

WATCH: Bengaluru Firemen Thwart Woman’s Bid To Kill Self, Child In Last-Minute Rescue, Dramatic Video Is Viral

Sleuths from the Whitefield Fire Station in Nagondanahalli, Bengaluru prevented a woman from ending her life and that of her 5-year-old child by making a dramatic last-minute rescue.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Bengaluru News: A team of firefighters in Karnataka’s Bengaluru prevented a possible tragedy from happening as they thwarted a young mother’s bid to murder her five-year-old child and end her life by suicide by leaking gas at her home.

However, a last-minute rescue by the fire department sleuths prevented the tragedy from occurring as they arrived just in the nick of time and thwarted her bid.

The dramatic incident was captured on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

In a dramatic rescue operation in #Bengaluru's #Whitefield, fire brigade personnel prevented a woman from dying by suicide with her child at their apartment. The woman, 37, was allegedly attempting to die by suicide along with her minor child, 5, by leaking the gas cylinder… pic.twitter.com/1My0DYhZQB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 4, 2024

In the viral video, the fire station team can be seen forcing open the door of the woman’s apartment with the help of a rod and rescuing the mother-daughter duo.

The woman can be seen resisting and struggling to break free while holding a matchbox in her hand, presumably in an attempt set the house on fire. However, the firefighters snatched the matchbox from her hand before she could light a matchstick.

Later, she was pacified by the firemen and some neighbours.

What happened?

According to reports, the 37-year-old woman, who lives at Srinidhi Alliance Apartment in Nagondanahalli area of Bengaluru, decided to take the extreme step after being beset by family disputes.

The woman was allegedly trying to end her life, along with that of her minor child, by leaking the gas cylinder at her apartment.

Reports said the woman’s family had got wind of her designs and tried to intervene. However, their repeated attempts fell on deaf ears as the woman neither responded nor opened the door, prompting them to call on the local fire station to lead a rescue.

Upon receiving information from the family, the the Whitefield Fire Station team quickly sprang into action and arrived at the scene. Without wasting any time, the firemen forced open the apartment door and successfully rescued the mother-daughter duo in the nick of time, thus preventing a likely tragedy.

The Whitefield Fire Station’s decisive and quick response which saved the lives of the woman and her child was captured on film and the video is going viral on social media sites. Responding to the viral video, users heaped praises on the firemen for their decisiveness, skill, and bravery which prevented a potential tragedy from occurring.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Police Station.

An official said the woman was reportedly upset over frequent family disputes and decided to take the desperate step while her husband was away at work.

“The circumstances which led her to attempt such a step is being investigated,” the official said.

