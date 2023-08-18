Home

Karnataka

What Is Zero Shadow Day, The Celestial Event to be Observed in Bengaluru Today | All You Need to Know

Zero Shadow Day is a special celestial event that happens twice a year at places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude. During this time, the sun is at its highest point in the sky, resulting in the absence of the shadow of any object or a person.

During Zero Shadow Day, the sun remains directly overhead, and no shadows will be reflected on the earth's surface.

Bengaluru: Known as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru is all set to observe ‘Zero Shadow Day’ once again on Friday. This rare celestial event earlier was observed on April 25 in the city. This event usually happens between regions that are located between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn. He event occurs when the sun’s position is directly overhead, casting no shadow on the earth’s surface. At 12:24 PM, the Bengaluru residents will have the opportunity to observe how shadows disappear during this remarkable celestial phenomenon. It is not just Bengaluru, the Zero Shadow Day was also observed in cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar in the past.

What is Zero Shadow Day?

What happens on Zero Shadow Day?

As per the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), the Sun will not cast a shadow on an object – when it is exactly at the zenith position. The ASI wrote on its website said, “For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun’s declination will be equal to their latitude twice – once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground.”

