Bengaluru: After a long suspense and theatrical drama, BJP Legislative Party elected former Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai as new chief minister of the state. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also made central observer for Karnataka, made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

"It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be a pro-people and pro-poor people governance," Bommai was quoted as saying soon after.

It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance: Karnataka CM elect Basavaraj S Bommai pic.twitter.com/FPSXRbB8ID — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai is the son of SR Bommai, a former chief minister of Karnataka. He served as the home minister in the dissolved cabinet of the Yediyurappa-led government, after switching over to the BJP from Janata Dal. He is a close aide of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa and was the front-runner in the race for the new chief minister right from beginning.