Bengaluru: As per the instruction from the Central leadership, the BJP legislature party will hold a meeting tonight to select the next chief minister of the state. It is expected that the announcement is likely to be made by today itself.

"There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 PM at a private hotel," Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the dissolved BS Yediyurappa Cabinet, told reporters.

He said that after the party MLAs meeting, then another meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken.

As per updates, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh — the observers from the BJP central leadership — are expected to attend the legislature party meeting.

The development comes after BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

Talking about who is likely to be picked for the top post, BS Raghvendra, party MP and son of BS Yediyurappa, said it is “too early to say”.

Talking about Yediyurappa’s children in the cabinet once a new Chief Minister is announced, Raghavendra said Yediyurappa has no role in the cabinet and he had made it clear that he will be supporting the party in its way ahead.