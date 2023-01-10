Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Dead After Metro Pillar Collapses in Bengaluru, Tragic Video Emerges

Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapses: The trio were immediately rushed to a hospital. However, the mother and the child, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. They were identified as Tejaswi (25) and Vihaan (2).

Bengaluru/Karnataka: In a tragic incident, a woman and her 2-year-old son died after an under construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Reports claimed that the woman, her husband and their son, were travelling on a bike when the under-construction metro pillar came crashing down.

The trio were immediately rushed to a hospital. However, the mother and the child succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. They were identified as Tejaswi (25) and Vihaan (2). Meanwhile, the man is being treated at a hospital.

A woman and her daughter were injured at #HBRLayout on #OuterRingRoad on Tuesday after #NammaMetro ‘s reinforcement bar suffered a bent. Residents and commuters staged a protest following the incident. Traffic on Outer Ring Road was also affected. pic.twitter.com/LWOD4dIqoL — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) January 10, 2023



Speaking to India Today, Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP East, said “The couple along with their son was heading towards Hebbal. The metro pillar was overloaded and collapsed on the bike. The mother and son were pillion riders. They suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to Altis hospital. They succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. They were identified as Tejaswini and her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Vihaan.”