Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Dead After Metro Pillar Collapses in Bengaluru, Tragic Video Emerges

Updated: January 10, 2023 1:27 PM IST

Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Bengaluru Metro Pillar collapse
Bengaluru/Karnataka: In a tragic incident, a woman and her 2-year-old son died after an under construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Reports claimed that the woman, her husband and their son, were travelling on a bike when the under-construction metro pillar came crashing down.

The trio were immediately rushed to a hospital. However, the mother and the child  succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. They were identified as Tejaswi (25) and Vihaan (2). Meanwhile, the man is being treated at a hospital.


Speaking to India Today, Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP East, said “The couple along with their son was heading towards Hebbal. The metro pillar was overloaded and collapsed on the bike. The mother and son were pillion riders. They suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to Altis hospital. They succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. They were identified as Tejaswini and her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Vihaan.”

