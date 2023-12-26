Home

Karnataka

Woman Dies, Over 130 Ill After Eating ‘Prasad’ In Bengaluru Rural District Hoskote

Representative Image

New Delhi: In a tragic incident in Karnataka, a woman has died and more than 130 people are ill, the common reason being ‘prasad’ at a temple, which was consumed by everyone. According to the police officials, special programmes were organised on account of Hanuman Jayanti at various prominent temples in Hoskote on Sunday. Post the programmes, ‘prasad’ was consumed by the people and then several people complained of vomiting and were also reportedly hospitalised. The police said that the cases reported were from Hoskote, Kolar and Bengaluru. Know all that happened…

Woman Dies After Allegedly Consuming ‘Prasad’

As mentioned earlier, the devotees appararently fell ill after eating ‘prasad’ and among them was a 60-year-old woman who succumbed to her illness. Preliminary inquiry says that this woman, identified as Siddagangamma, complained of the same symptoms, was hospitalised and despite medical care, her condition worsened and she passed away. A resident of Kaveri Nagar, Hoskote, Siddagangamma and her husband Shibanna had brought the ‘prasad’ from the temple and both of them fell ill.

Health Authorities Monitoring Situation

The situation is being closely monitored by the health authorities as of now as 135 people have taken ill. Dr Umesh, the Hoskote Taluk Medical Officer said, “Soon after receiving information we visited all the temples to collect the prasad samples but were unable to get them. Till now, 135 have taken ill and one death has been reported. We have arranged more beds and kept ambulances on alert in case more patients arrive.” A complaint has been filed with the police and out of 135, ten people have been discharged; an update on the same has been given by M Ramesh, Police Sub-Inspector Hoskote, “We are collecting information from patients … from which temple they consumed prasad.”

