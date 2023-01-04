‘Really Humiliating’: Woman Alleges She Was Forced to Strip During Security Check at Bengaluru Airport

A young woman claimed on social media that she felt humiliated after security agents conducting checks at Bengaluru airport asked her to take off her shirt.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stand in a check-in counter at the domestic departure terminal of Bangalore International Airport in Bangalore. (AFP file Photo)

Bengaluru: A woman has allegedly claimed that she was asked to remover her shirt by security personnel carrying out checks at Bengaluru airport recently. The woman took to Twitter and shared her experience stating that ‘really humiliating to stand at security checkpoint just wearing a camisole’. The woman named Krishani Gadhvi who is a a student and performing musician, as per her Twitter bio took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote her ordeal. However, she did not give details on the airline, her destination or her travel date.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Gadhvi wrote, “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?”

Responding to her tweet, Bengaluru Airport said, “We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign.”

Soon after her tweet gained traction, security agencies said they would check CCTV for details and asked why she had neither lodged a complaint with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nor at the airport police station.

A lawyer, Aaryan Aarya responded through his tweet: “That’s so unbecoming of an airport and its security team. Security is prime, but don’t use it to humiliate people. Sickening!”

Meanwhile, a top security official said that nearly a lakh passengers were screened every day at the airport. “Every part of the airport is covered by CCTV. So if the incident is a recent one, we can retrieve it and go through the footage. It is only an allegation without any specifics. Why is the individual tweeting out the experience to the world instead of registering a complaint with the CISF or the police?”

He added, “The passenger will be asked to remove anything that screening personnel feel is a hindrance to security screening. It could be belts, jackets, coats or shoes.”