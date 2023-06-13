Home

Woman Kills Mother, Carries Body In Suitcase To Police Station In Bengaluru

The 39-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother and walked into a police station with the victim's body stuffed into a suitcase in Bengaluru's Mico Layout area.

Bengaluru: The woman confessed to killing her mother after an argument broke out between the two. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 39-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother and stuffed her body in a suitcase in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. She carried the suitcase stuffed with her mother’s body and walked into a police station in Bengaluru’s Mico Layout area.

The woman, who hails from West Bengal, resides in a flat in Bengaluru. She confessed to killing her mother after an argument broke out between the two, according to a report by India Today. Police said the husband of the accused woman was not home when the crime took place.

However, the accused’s mother-in-law, who was present at the home when the woman killed her mother, was unaware of the incident.

The woman has now been arrested and further probe is underway.

