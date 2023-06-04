Home

Karnataka

Woman Thrashes Man For Eve-Teasing Inside Local Bus In Karnataka: Watch

Woman Thrashes Man For Eve-Teasing Inside Local Bus In Karnataka: Watch

A young woman retaliated to the undue advances of a man who was teasing her inside a local bus.

Reports say that the co-passengers remained mute spectators and none of them came forward to confront the man.

New Delhi: Almost every day we come across news about sexual harassment, eve-teasing, and crime against women. In fact, most of us have witnessed such kind of instances first-hand. Mostly, women suffer in silence while some decide to give it back to the perpetrators.

Here we are sharing a video with you where a young woman retaliated to the undue advances of a man who was teasing her inside a local bus.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Hate Detector 🔍@HateDetectors with the caption: A woman beat her eve teaser at #KRPete bus stand in #Mandya, #Karnataka. The lady was travelling in the local bus – the unidentified man was teasing her and tried to touch her inappropriately. Even after she warned- he continued to touch her.

Trending Now

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A woman beat her eve teaser at #KRPete bus stand in #Mandya, #Karnataka. The lady was travelling in the local bus – the unidentified man was teasing her and tried to touch her inappropriately. Even after she warned- he continued to touch her pic.twitter.com/IDiTtHzFxn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 3, 2023

The guy got what he best deserved and a lot of applause for the woman for not remaining silent and teaching the goon a lesson.

The incident is said to have taken place in Mandya, Karnataka. Reports say that the assailant made an inappropriate attempt to touch her on a bus at the KR Pete bus stand. Despite the woman’s repeated warnings, the offender persisted in his unwarranted advances. However, the situation took an astonishing twist when the woman fearlessly delivered resounding slaps to her harasser, while holding him by his collar.

Well, on a disappointing note, reports say that the co-passengers remained mute spectators and none of them came forward to confront the man.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES