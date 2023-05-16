Home

Karnataka

‘Won’t Backstab, Blackmail’ DK Shivakumar Message Amid Power Play For Karnataka CM Post

'Won't Backstab, Blackmail' DK Shivakumar Message Amid Power Play For Karnataka CM Post

Both - veteran leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar - are vying for the top post. Reportedly, Siddaramaiah has got the majority on his side but Shivakumar is not willing to budge. He is claiming that since he had delivered the victory to the party, he should become the CM.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar addresses the media at his residence in Bengaluru, Monday, May 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_15_2023_000143B)

Bengaluru: Amid intense lobbying for the chief minister’s post, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar is to visit Delhi on Tuesday to discuss with the party’s central leadership the issue of government formation in the state. He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief minister’s post, were called by the Congress’ central leadership to Delhi for discussions. However, Shivakumar on Monday evening cancelled his visit to the national capital citing health issues, fuelling speculations that all is not well in the party.

Today, before taking a flight to Delhi, Shivakumar told reporters that he was asked by the Congress general secretary to visit the national capital alone. “The Congress party general secretary has instructed me to come alone, I am going to Delhi alone. My health is good,” Shivakumar told reporters outside his residence before leaving for the airport.

Shivakumar, one of the frontrunners for the post of Chief Minister of the southern State, made it clear that he would not resort to “backstabbing or blackmail” regardless of the party’s decision.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, DK Shivakumar said, “If the party wants they can give me the responsibility……. Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don’t want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail.”

Both – veteran leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar – are vying for the top post. According to media reports, Siddaramaiah has got the majority on his side but Shivakumar is not willing to budge. He is claiming that since he had delivered the victory to the party, he should become the CM.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah reached the national capital on Monday noon with his supporters and was awaiting the arrival of Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President left for Delhi from Kempegowda International Airport here by a 9:50 am flight.

The three central observers of the Congress, who interacted with newly elected party MLAs on their choice for chief minister, briefed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report on Monday.

The Congress Legislature Party, which met at a hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday, had passed a unanimous resolution authorising Kharge to pick who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Shivakumar is locked in an intense power struggle with Siddaramaiah over who will lead the government, after the Congress stormed to power by winning 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

Amid speculations about the number of MLAs supporting him and Siddaramaiah for the post, Shivakumar on Monday said his strength is 135, as it was under his leadership, the party won 135 seats.

In just-concluded Assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

