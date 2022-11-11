Work For An Extra Hour Every Day: THIS State Asks Govt Employees, Promises Suitable Remuneration. Deets Here
Giving a clarion call to the employees, CM Bommai said, "Karnataka will progress if you work for the poor. Let us make this state prosper. All of us must strive hard to build a Nava Bharat through Nava Karnataka".
Bengaluru/Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the state government employees to work for an extra hour every day. CM Bommai said this while attending the Karnataka State Government Employees Association event where he was felicitated for constituting the 7th pay commission to revise the pay scale of government employees.
Speaking at the event, CM Bommai said, “(The spirit of) Working one more extra daily must percolate to the grassroots level”. Assuring the government employees of suitable remuneration, he said, “You all must work with honesty, dedication and loyalty. Leave the rest to me”.
He also charted out his government’s aspirations and plans. “Out of the proposed five trillion dollar economy of India, the contribution of Karnataka must be one trillion dollars”.
Meanwhile, heaping praises on the Chairman of the 7th pay commission, Dr Sudhakar Rao, Bommai said, “He is an honest officer and has worked without getting influenced by anyone”. About plans of implementing the 7th pay commission, Bommai said, “Our government will return to power in 2023, and we will only implement the 7th pay commission report in the state”.
CM complimented the government employees, especially those related to health, police, rural development and revenue for working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
