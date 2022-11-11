Work For An Extra Hour Every Day: THIS State Asks Govt Employees, Promises Suitable Remuneration. Deets Here

Speaking at the event, CM Bommai said, “(The spirit of) Working one more extra daily must percolate to the grassroots level”. Assuring the government employees of suitable remuneration, he said, “You all must work with honesty, dedication and loyalty. Leave the rest to me”.

Giving a clarion call to the employees, CM Bommai said, “Karnataka will progress if you work for the poor. Let us make this state prosper. All of us must strive hard to build a Nava Bharat through Nava Karnataka”.

He also charted out his government’s aspirations and plans. “Out of the proposed five trillion dollar economy of India, the contribution of Karnataka must be one trillion dollars”.