Bengaluru Water Crisis: Work From Home to Offline Classes- How Bengaluru Addresses Water Scarcity In City

Bengaluru Water Crisis: From using milk tankers, fixing rates, and filling lakes to imposing penalties on violators, Bengaluru is taking a list of measures to address the water crisis in the city. In the wake of the emerging water crisis in the city, the residents of Bengaluru have urged the state government to allow them to work from home until monsoon season.

Even as the city is struggling with water scarcity, many schools and colleges in Bengaluru said they will continue in offline mode to avoid disturbing students’ timetable during exam season. However, some of the coaching centres in the city have shifted to the online mode to address the new issue.

List of Water Conservation Measures

Several educational institutes in the city are adopting water conservation measures on their campuses by using recycled water for cleaning and non-essential purposes.

Speaking to ET, RV Institutions Pro Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj DP said that in their campus, they have spent about Rs 15,000 per day on tanker water; in the smaller ones, it would be around Rs 1,000.

Employees Leave For Home Town

To avoid stress in the city, several tech employees have gradually moved back to their hometowns amid water shortage in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) issued an order and banned the use of drinking (potable) water in swimming pools. The board said any one violating the guidelines will be penalised and will face a fine of Rs 5,000 with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day.

Water For Non-essential Purposes Banned

Earlier, the BWSSB issued an order and had banned the use of potable water for non-essential purposes. The board had said that under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964, potable water cannot be used to clean vehicles, construct buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes, or decorations like fountains.

Not just this, the Bengaluru Municipality authorities said they have taken measures to refill the drying lakes with treated water and they decided that 1,300 million litres per day would be supplied to replenish groundwater sources in the city.

The board also stated that it is taking measures to install filter borewells and construct water plants as over 3,000 borewells have dried up in the city. In this regard, the board will deploy innovative technology near the restored lake beds to supply water after testing.

