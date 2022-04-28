New Delhi: The language debate started after Kiccha Sudeep’s comment on the Hindi language and Ajay Devgn’s tweet on Hindi being the national language is not refusing to die as leaders from different parties in Karnataka joined in the raging debate. Amid the ongoing debate over Hindi being India’s national language, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has extended support to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep saying, “What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases. Everyone should understand and respect what he (Kiccha Sudeep) has said”, said CM Bommai. For the unversed, a new debate over Hindi being a national language has erupted after Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep engaged in a Twitter banter over the Kannada actors comment on Hindi no longer being India’s national language.Also Read - Ajay Devgn on Experiencing Ups And Down in Marriage With Kajol: 'Disagreements Are There...'

What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases. Everyone should understand and respect what Sudeep has said: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep argument over Hindi national language pic.twitter.com/x5ALTeJCsg — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

Also Read - Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter Spat Over Hindi Language: 'Don't Think...'

Earlier, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also came out in favour of the Kannada actor by saying that Hindi was never and will never be India’s national language, which was the main point of contention in the exchange. “Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!”, tweeted Siddaramaiah. Also Read - Explained: What India's Constitution Says About Hindi and National Language

Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!! https://t.co/SmT2gsfkgO — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2022

Besides, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar too joined the debate. Taking to Twitter, he said, “There are 19,500 mother tongues spoken in India. Our love for India feels the same in every language. As a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman let me remind everyone that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another. #UnityInDiversity”, Shivakumar tweeted. Moreover, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also shared his opinion on Twitter, saying there was nothing in Sudeep’s statement to find fault with. “Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour,” he said. He added, “Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn’t become a National Language. Less than 9 States, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, have Hindi as 2nd, 3rd language, or not even that. This being situation what is the truth in Ajay Devgan’s statement? What do you mean by not to dub?” Furthermore, he stated that Devgn should realise that Kannada cinema is outgrowing the Hindi film industry. “Because of encouragement by Kannadigas Hindi cinema has grown. Devgan shouldn’t forget that his first movie ‘Phool aur Kaante’ ran for a year in Bengaluru,” he said. Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour. 1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 28, 2022

Ajay Devgn – Kiccha Sudeep Announce Truce on Twitter

After his first tweet on Hindi being a “national language”, Ajay Devgn has called it a truce with Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep. Kiccha Sudeep replied to Ajay Devgn clarifying his comments – “correct it, Hindi is no more the National Language, it’s no more a National language”- was quoted out of context. “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably will emphasise why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or start any debate. Why would I sir?” Kiccha Sudeep said. Sudeep’s tweet was accepted by Ajay Devgn, who took to Twitter bringing curtains on the topic.

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

However, the politicians it seems are not ready to leave the topic yet. India.com dug deep into the matter to find more facts on the language row. Is Hindi our national language? What constitution says about the national language or official languages in India?

What does India’s Constitution Say About Hindi?

The Constitution has never declared Hindi as the national language, rather, in 1950, it has accorded Hindi in Devanagari script to be the official language of the union along with English under Article 343. For the unversed, part XVII of the Constitution deals with Official Language. “The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script. The form of numerals to be used for the official purposes of the Union shall be the international form of Indian numerals”, the Constitution says.