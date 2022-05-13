Bengaluru: In an effort to strengthen the company’s technology, innovation and data capabilities, India’s leading media and entertainment powerhouse ZEE Group on Friday unveiled its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. Armed with more than 700 tech experts, the State-of-the-Art Tech Centre will build cutting-edge, world-class products for the company.Also Read - Bengaluru: List of Areas To Face Electricity Disruption From Today to May 15

The Technology and Innovation Centre was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in presence of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, President of Digital Businesses & Platforms for ZEE, Amit Goenka, and President of Technology and Data for ZEE, Nitin Mittal.

"The centre will build the metaverse network for the Company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms," Zee Group said in a statement.

The new facility in Bengaluru will not just focus on developing products based on services such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), NFTs and data modelling, but will also focus on building the metaverse.

“We have been a frontrunner in creating engaging content for more than 1.3 billion viewers and are currently focused on building Web 3.0 entertainment platforms. This Centre will build the metaverse future of ZEE including AR, VR, NFTs and relevant data models to our digital platforms,” Nitin Mittal said during the event.

Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai during the inaugural ceremony said the government of Karnataka is extremely delighted to be a part of ZEE’s initiative and he expressed confidence that the Technology & Innovation Centre set up by ZEE will help to accelerate the growth prospects of the state.

“I congratulate ZEE on launching the tech centre and firmly believe that it will assist in propelling the state to a global stage and uplift the lives of professionals in the tech industry,” Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said.