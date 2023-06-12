Home

11-Year-Old Boy Dies In Stray Dogs Attack In Kerala

A 11-year-old boy, who was reportedly attacked by a group of stray dogs, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kerala's Kannur.

Kerala: The minor boy was found grievously injured after he was attacked by a group of stray dogs near his home in Kannur. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 11-year-old boy, who was attacked by a group of stray dogs, died at a hospital in Kerala’s Kannur. Nihal, the differently-abled minor boy, is a resident of Muzhappilangad. He was found grievously injured after he was attacked by a group of stray dogs around 300 metres away from his home. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to the injuries, police said.

“The boy with autism was missing from around 5 pm and a search party, comprising relatives, locals and the police, was looking for him in the locality. We found him around 8.30 pm near his house in a grievously injured manner and took him to the hospital,” police said.

Last year, Kerala saw a rise in dog attack cases as 21 deaths were reported due to rabies. Incidents of dog bites and culling of the animal have sent shockwaves across the country. Horrifying visuals showing brutal killings of several street dogs had gone viral on social media in September. In Kerala’s Kottayam district, a street dog – which was reportedly accused of attacking people – was beaten to death and publicly strung up. More than a dozen stray dogs were also reportedly found dead allegedly due to poisoning in some areas of the southern state.

The Kerala government had then announced a slew of measures including a state-wide mass vaccination campaign from September 20 to October 20 for vaccinating stray and pet dogs and opening more Animal Birth Control centres. “Our plan is to bring under control the canine population in the state by 2025,” State Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people not to resort to violent measures to deal with stray dog menace in state, saying beating, poisoning and tying up canines on streets will not solve problem. “Indulging in such acts is unacceptable,” CM Vijayan said.

Various districts incorporated measures like the Ernakulam district administration’s pilot project of sterilization of canines in two blocks, to deal with the dog bite menace.

