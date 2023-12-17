Home

Kerala

56-Year-Old Woman Lured On Pretext Of A Job, Raped In Ernakulam

In an unfortunate incident, a 56-year-old woman was raped in Ernakulam on the pretext of a job. The incident took place on December 13 and the accused has been arrested.

Representative Image

New Delhi: Unfortunately, rape cases in India have increased and so has their reporting; from toddlers to old-aged women, rapes and sexual harassment has been reported for women of every age. In a latest news update, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a 56-year-old woman in Kerala’s Ernakulam, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place on December 13 when the accused, identified as Firdous Ali, lured the victim on the pretext of a job. Know more about the case..

56-Year-Old Woman Raped In Ernakulam

“The 56-year-old woman, who was returning after looking for a job in Kochi, was taken away in an auto on the promise that she would be taken to the metro station. He then took her to a swamp near the railway yard and raped her,” police said. After a thorough investigation, the accused was identified and taken into custody in Kochi. The accused will be produced in court today, police said. The police further stated that the victim woman is being treated for her injuries at Kalamassery Medical College here. Further investigation is underway.

