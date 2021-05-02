Alathur Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Alathur Assembly constituency is a part of the Palakkad district of Kerala that went for voting on 6 April 2021 in a single phase. It is located in the Cochin region along the Coimbatore-Cochin national highway (NH 47). Alathur has its own Lok Sabha constituency and has been a Left bastion. In the 2016 Assembly elections, CPI(M) candidate KD Prasenan won the Alathur constituency seat beating Adv K Kusalakumar of Kerala Congress (M) (KCEM) by a massive margin of 36,060 votes. CPM had also won the seat in 2011 with M.Chandran who defeated KCEM’s Adv K Kusala Kumar by 24,741 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress (INC) won the Alathur segment defeating CPI(M). Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Alathur constituency — KD Prasenan of CPI(M), Palayam Predeep of Congress, and BJP’s Prashanth Sivan. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Neyyattinkara Election Result LIVE: Will CPM Retain Its Bastion? Counting Begins at 8 AM