Ambalapuzha Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Ambalapuzha Assembly constituency is a part of the Alappuzha district of Kerala that went for voting on 6 April 2021 in a single phase. The coastal town is located in the Thiruvananthapuram (Travancore) region and is home to Ambalapuzha Sri Krishna Temple, famous for its payasam. The municipal town has always been politically dominated by the CPI(M). It is a part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly elections, G Sudhakaran of CPM won the constituency seat beating Janata Dal (United) candidate Shaik P Harriz by a margin of 22,621 votes. In 2011, Sudhakaran unseated Congress candidate Adv M Liju by 16,580 votes. Meanwhile, the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the segment was won by Congress (INC). In 2014 too, the Lok Sabha segment was led by the INC.

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ambalapuzha constituency — H Salam of CPI(M), M Liju of Congress, and Anoop Antony Joseph of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.