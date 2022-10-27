Thiruvananthapuram: The Union health ministry on Thursday deployed a high-level seven-member team to Kerala to investigate the avian influenza outbreak in the state. According to the reports, the team will investigate and submit the report. The team will also submit recommendations on avian influenza.Also Read - 189 Birds Dead in Rajasthan Due to Avian Influenza

Kerala’s Alappuzha district reported the outbreak of avian influenza. The authorities have now started operations to cull over 20,000 birds in Vazhuthanam ward in Haripad Municipality to check the spread of the disease. Also Read - What is H10N3 Bird Flu And Why We Don't Need to Worry a Lot

Avian Influenza in Kerala: Check Key Details Here

The presence of Avian Influenza was confirmed in Kerala after the samples of dead birds were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination. The authorities have decided that all birds located within a km radius of the epicentre of the disease would be culled from 28 October. As many as 20,471 ducks would be killed and eight Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), with 10 members each, are engaged in culling operations as per the directives of veterinarians and adhering to the central norms in this regard. As the culling procedures progressed, people’s representatives and officials of various departments including revenue and health visited the infected area. Even after the culling, the health department surveillance would continue in Haripad Municipality, Pallipad Panchayat and surrounding areas. A ban has been imposed on the transportation of birds within one kilometer radius of the disease outbreak. The sale and consumption of the egg and meat from domestic birds including duck, hen, quail and so on have been banned in Haripad Municipality and various nearby panchayats Bird squads have also been formed to ensure that the egg and meat of domestic birds are not sold or consumed in these regions.

Residents of these areas have been asked to be vigilant in the wake of the outbreak of avian influenza as, the authorities said, there were chances of the disease spreading among humans from birds. Also Read - First Case of Avian Influenza in Human Reported In China. Should You be Worried?