Thiruvananthapuram: A court in Kottayam on Friday freed bishop Franco Mulakkal of all charges in the nun rape case. After 26 months of trial, the Kerala court had found Franco Mulakkal not guilty of raping a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuravilangad. The survivor had rocked the Catholic Church after she alleged that Franco raped her 13 times during his visits to the convent between 2014 and 2016.

Franco Mulakkal was the first Catholic Bishop in India to have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a nun. He was arrested in 2018.

The verdict absolving the former bishop of Jalandhar Diocese of all charges was pronounced by additional sessions judge G Gopakumar.

On his way out of the court, Mulakkal said, “Lord is supreme. Truth prevailed.” Initial reports suggested lack of scientific evidence led to his acquittal.

THE CASE

In her complaint to the police in June 2018, the 45-year-old nun had said that on May 5, 2014, the bishop visited the Kuravilangad convent and called her to his room at night and forced her to have unnatural sex with him. The nun had alleged that the bishop raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

Following the complaint, many nuns, activists and political leaders came forward demanding the arrest of Mulakkal. He was arrested in 2018.

The Special Investigation Team which probed the case arrested the Bishop and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.