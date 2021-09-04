Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday decided to continue the night curfew and Sunday lockdown across the state as corona cases continue to surge in the state. The decision was taken after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a review meeting with the cabinet ministers.Also Read - ZyCov-D Vaccine: What is it, How Does it Work, Precautions And Efficacy | All You Need to Know About This Vaccine For Adolescent

"The COVID review meeting, which was held today, has decided to continue night curfew and lockdown on Sundays across the state," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The state on Saturday reported 29,682 new COVID-19 cases, 25,910 recoveries and 142 deaths today. The chief minister said that active cases stand at 2,50,065 and death toll at 21,422 in the state. However, the positivity rate stands at 17.54%.

The Kerala government has already announced that it will not impose full lockdown in the state. The state government on Friday said that the full lockdown in the state will cause heavy loss to the economy.

Earlier, there were reports that the state government could lift night curfew and Sunday lockdown in the state. “A review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be held on Saturday to discuss the suggestion of health experts that lockdown during Sundays and night curfew should be lifted,” the report stated.

On Friday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the local self-government bodies to intervene effectively in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and said neighbourhood committees would be formed to check the spread of the virus.

Giving further details, he had said that a statewide lockdown was not an option as it would adversely affect the economy and the livelihood of the people and asked everyone to strictly follow the quarantine protocol or else fine will be levied.

He also stated that a neighbourhood committees, comprising government officials, volunteers, resident associations, would be set up for COVID-19 mitigation. He added that intervention should be made to reduce the spread in the state and the neighbourhood committees, rapid response team, ward-level committees, police and sectoral magistrates should implement the restrictions and control the spread.

The chief minister also stated that the people who come in contact with a positive patient should be kept under observation and asked the local self government bodies, leaders, and officials to work together as they have done in the initial phase of the pandemic.

Corona cases: Kerala on Friday recorded 29,322 new COVID-19 cases after testing 1.63 lakh samples, pushing the infection count to over 41.51 lakh. With 131 people succumbing to the virus today, the death toll mounted to 21,280. The COVID caseload now stood at 41,51,455 with the addition of fresh cases.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of positive cases today – 3,530, followed by Ernakulam with 3,435 and Kozhikode 3,344.