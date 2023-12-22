Home

Kerala Reports 265 New Covid Cases, 1 Death In 24 Hours; Will State Impose Curbs?

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in several parts, India has recorded 328 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with Kerala topping the list with 265 active cases in just one day. Alongside the rising cases, another threat of the JN.1 sub-variant is also looming over the country. It is worth noting that, the JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the “pirola” variant BA 2.86, which is by itself an omicron subvariant. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of interest. According to IMA COVID Task Force Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, the JN.1 sub-variant can be problematic for elderlies with multiple comorbidities.

Kerala reported 265 new active cases of Covid19 and one death on 21st December, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. pic.twitter.com/JaS52lYSNX — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

On Thursday, the country recorded 594 fresh covid cases while the number of active cases surged to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day. The overall death toll climbed to 5,33,327, which six recent casualties included, (3 from Kerala, 2 from Karnataka and 1 from Punjab).

According to former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, there is no need to panic at this stage as it is a variant of interest and not of concern, stating that people to be cautious and take necessary precautions.

“We need to be cautious, but we don’t need to worry because we don’t have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it’s going to cause more pneumonia, more death,” Swaminathan said.

“I think what we need to do is try to take the normal preventive measures that we are all now familiar with. We were familiar with Omicron, so it’s the same family. So not much has changed, but 1 or 2 new mutations have come up. And that’s why I think WHO has said let’s keep a watch on it. It’s a variant of interest. It’s not a variant of concern,” she added.

Responding to a question regarding hospitalisation due to COVID, she said, “The number of cases goes up and there’s always a small percentage of people who need to be hospitalised. So if you have 100 people with infection, one person will need to be hospitalised unlike people, let people need to be hospitalised. So that way you know, you will see that there’s an increase in people getting sick.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.