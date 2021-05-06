Thiruvananthapuram: On expected lines with the Covid positive cases continuing its surge like never before, the office of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a total lockdown in the state from May 8 till May 16. Kerala registered almost 42,000 cases in the last 24 hours, setting new records. Also Read - Kerala Imposes Lockdown-like Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread. Check Details

As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19.
— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 6, 2021

What’s allowed during the total lockdown?

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that essential services will be allowed to operate freely in the state during the lockdown. Also besides state government agencies like Consumerfed and Supplyco, political parties, NGOs, Overseas Malayalee Associations registered abroad and private agencies will be allowed to function as relief agencies.

Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran confirmed that the state had no other option but to go for total lockdown given the surge. “This is the only way out and it will only benefit all of us. So all have to abide by it and stay home,” said Saseendran.

President of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association, Vijayakrishnan said there is no way out other than for strict lockdown.

The IMA State wing also had wanted tough protocols, but an all party meeting held last week however decided to wait and was against declaring a total lockdown.

“This lockdown is different from the one which we had the last year as then the number of cases was very less, but the situation now is grave as the numbers are going high by the day. This lockdown will certainly help us bring down the new cases,” said Vijayakrishnan.

According to news reports, the nine-day lockdown will come into effect from 6 a.m. on May 8 (Saturday). At present, lockdown is enforced from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with semi-lockdown-like curbs during weekends.

Vijayan on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the spike in cases and said 41,953 people turned Covid positive after 1,63,321 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the Kerala government decided to strengthen the anti-COVID measures by deploying medical students and government officials to tackle the situation on the ground. “The State is going through a very serious situation and COVID is spreading rapidly. All figures are increasing and the test positivity rate is not reducing either. In these circumstances, we need to strengthen the restrictions,” Vijayan said.

The TPR on Wednesday stood at 25.68 per cent and the total number of active positive cases in the state stood at 3,75,658, while 23,106 people were cured taking the total cured to 13,62,363.

Ernakulam district topped with 6,558 new cases followed by Kozhikode (5,180), Malappuram (4,166), Thrissur (3,731), Thiruvananthapuram (3,727) and Kottayam (3,432), the government data available till May 5 shows.

Since the end of last month as a first step, Saturdays and Sundays were like a partial lockdown and from Tuesday onwards such a condition was extended, when on Thursday the new decision came for a total lockdown.

(With IANS inputs)