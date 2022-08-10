Thiruvananthapuram: PV Krishnakumar, Kannur Congress councillor, has been arrested from Bengaluru in connection with a sexual assault case. The accused was on the run for two weeks and police had to launch a massive manhunt for nabbing him.Also Read - Kerala: Museum Dedicated To Sea-Legends Kunjali Marakkars To Be Restored

"A case was filed against Krishnakumar for sexually assaulting a bank employee. The accused was absconding. We conducted searches in Kerala and neighbouring states and finally arrested him from Bengaluru on Tuesday. He will be produced in court today," said Kerala Police