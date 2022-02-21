Kannur: A worker of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala’s Kannur. The incident took place at New Mahe in Thalassery around 2 am on Monday.Also Read - 'Watching Blue Films In Assembly': HD Kumaraswamy Takes Dig At RSS

A police source said that the victim was identified as Korambil Haridas, a fisherman from Punnol.

The CPI(M) has alleged workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are behind the “political murder”.

According to reports, Haridas was an active member of the CPIM and was attacked in front of his house when he was returning home from work.

The CPI(M) has planned to hold protests in New Mahe and Thalassery areas over the alleged murder.

A police investigation into the matter is underway.