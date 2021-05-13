Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has sounded a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta warning of extremely heavy rainfall. This comes at a time when the state is struggling to contain the spread of the virus. The weather department has also issued an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts warning of heavy to very heavy rains on Friday under the influence of the cyclonic system over the Arabian Sea. Also Read - Pinarayi Vijayan to be Sworn-in as Kerala CM on May 20

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter and has asked the authorities and people to follow guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority while alerting people about the red alert for May 14 and 15. “Red Alert! 14 May – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, 15 May – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod. Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA”, Vijayan tweeted. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Coast Guard Warns Fishermen as Cyclone Likely To Hit Western Coast

A low pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea, which is expected to churn into a cyclonic storm on Sunday. The storm is expected to move northward and make landfall in Gujarat on May 18 as per the current projections. Also Read - Year’s First Cyclone 'Tauktae' Forming Over Arabian Sea, Likely To Intensify Further, Says IMD

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the people living in landslide prone areas and coastal areas to take all necessary precautions. It has also directed authorities to take steps to open relief camps adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

As per IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16.