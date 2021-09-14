Thiruvananthapuram: The driving license of 259 Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) drivers has been revoked by the Motor Vehicle Department over charges of traffic rule violations in the last 5 years. As per reports, most of the licences were revoked for reckless driving, careless driving, and drunk driving. The action against the 259 drivers was taken within a period of May 2016 to April 2021.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Intensified Stringent Restrictions in Wards With WIPR Above 8, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Local media reports suggest that Kerala has reported the highest number of accidents during this period. From 2016 to July 2021, 22,076 people died in 2,05,512 road accidents. Above that, 2,29,229 people were injured during this period. Also Read - Kerala School Reopening: We Are Seriously Considering, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

According to a Malayalam TV news channel, during the last five years, the driving licence of 51,198 people, including KSRTC drivers, were revoked in terms of traffic violations. In 2020, when the number of vehicles on the road was minimal due to lockdown restrictions, 883 people had lost their licenses after facing action from the MVD. As of April this year alone, 997 people had lost their licenses as well. Also Read - Karnataka Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration 2021: KSRTC to Run 1000 Extra Buses For 2 Days | Route, Booking Details Inside

Speaking to the media, MVD officials, the driving licenses were cancelled for reckless driving, violation of traffic signals, overloading, use of mobile phones while driving and carrying people in a truck.