Ettumanoor Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Ettumanoor Assembly constituency falls under the Kottayam district of Kerala in the Thiruvananthapuram (Travancore) region that went for voting in a single phase on 6 April 2021. Located 50 kilometres south of Cochin, Ettumanoor is a major connecting route between the Kerala capital and Bangalore, as well as other tourist destinations. It is a part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. CPM MLA Suresh Kurup is the sitting candidate from Ettumanoor, who won the 2016 Assembly elections beating Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress (M) (KCEM) by a margin of 8,899 votes. Kurup had also defeated Chazhikadan in 2011 by a margin of 1,801 votes. Meanwhile, the INC led the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Ettumanoor Assembly segment. In 2014, the Lok Sabha seat was represented by Kerala Congress.

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ettumanoor constituency — VN Vasavan of CPI(M), Prince Lukose of KC(J), and TN Harikumar of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.