Full Emergency Declared At Thiruvananthapuram International Airport; Here’s Why

Thiruvananthapuram: A full emergency was declared at the International Airport here on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure. The flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, and it landed at the airport around 12:15 pm, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning. he flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI.

The airport management declared a full emergency. The airline company chose Thiruvananthapuram airport for the landing as it has a Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) facility in Thiruvananthapuram. Further, the aircraft had the fuel to fly for around 6.30 hours and the body of the aircraft has structural weight limitations for landing with full fuel load.

Air India Express sources told news agency ANI, “Air India Express flight IX 385 on Calicut-Dammam with 168 passengers was diverted due to suspected tail strike during take-off. The aircraft made a normal safe landing at Thiruvananthapuram at 1215 hours and passengers deplaned.”

This, however, is not the first time that an Air India flight has been diverted or has made an emergency landing. Last week, an Air India New York to Delhi flight was diverted to London. The flight arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11:25 pm on the same day.

