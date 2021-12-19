Thiruvananthapuram: Section 144 has been imposed in the Alappuzha district of Kerala following the alleged murder of BJP and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders. As per the reports, Ranjith Sreenivasan, popular BJP leader and state secretary of the OBC Morcha was hacked to death on Sunday morning after attackers barged into his residence. His wife and mother were at the residence at the time of the killing of the advocate. Ranjith, who is a practicing advocate at Alappuzha bar was the BJP candidate at Alappuzha Assembly constituency.Also Read - Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Polling in 144 Wards Begins

The BJP leader’s killing comes a day after KS Shan, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary in Kerala, was attacked at Mannenchery in Alappuzha by an unidentified gang. Shan was killed while he was returning home. SDPI state president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi had alleged that the BJP-RSS combine was behind the attack and the subsequent death of the SDPI state secretary. He has in a press statement warned that there would be strong retaliation if the RSS, BJP leaders don’t stop these attacks. Also Read - Karnataka Must Impose Section 144, Night Curfew Ahead of New Year, Technical Advisory Committee Suggests Bommai Govt | Read TAC’s Full Report Here

Condemning both attacks, senior Congress leader and former Kerala Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala said, “Both BJP and SDPI must stop these retaliatory killings and this is not politics. Kerala Police under the CPI-M has turned into a major failure and the state home department and police did not take any precautions even after there were local-level issues pertaining to both the organizations. Senior leaders of both the organizations have been killed and police are watching the game from the gallery.”

BJP Alappuzha district president, Gopakumar while speaking to IANS said, “SDPI is into a killing spree and Ranjith Sreenivasan was a popular advocate and a senior leader of the BJP at Alappuzha district. It is indeed shocking and the police have failed miserably in containing the violence. SDPI has been trying to play with the blood of BJP, RSS workers and they started the killing by murdering ABVP leader Nandu a few months back. This has to be stopped otherwise Alappuzha district would turn into a battlefield.”

Meanwhile, senior police officers are camping at Alappuzha district as the body of Shan will be brought from Ernakulam where he was admitted at a private hospital after being hacked at Mannanchery. The body of Ranjith Sreenivasan is kept at the Alappuzha general hospital and a strong police contingent is camping at Alappuzha town.

