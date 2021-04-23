Thiruvananthapuram: At this time of coronavirus crisis when a number of states are crying for oxygen supply in their hospitals, here is a state in the southern part of the country which is handling the crisis in a better and cool manner. Interestingly, Kerala is the only Indian state which has oxygen surplus and is sending supplies to Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Karnataka as well. Also Read - Walking Librarian: This 64-Yr-Old Kerala Woman Walks 4 km Everyday For Doorstep Delivery of Books

As per data available with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), Kerala’s oxygen production is at 199 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) and the demand for Covid care in the state comes to 35 MTPD, while non-covid care requires only 45 MTPD. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Metro Services Will Remain Shut On Saturdays, Sundays Due To Weekend Curfew

According to a report by MoneyControl, Kerala has a total production capacity of 204 MTPD. The major oxygen producers in Kerala are Inox with 149 MT, Kerala Minerals and Metals with 6 MTPD, Cochin Shipyard with 5.45 MTPD and Bharat Petroleum Corporation with 0.322 MTPD. In addition, 11 air separation units (ASU) also produce around 44 MTPD. Also Read - India's High Mountain Pass Zoji La, Connecting Kashmir And Ladakh, Now Reopens | Deets Inside

As per the report, the Central government has given three Pressure Swing Adsorption systems (PSAs) to the Kerala government’s medical colleges at Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur. The report also stated that the systems were installed but piping and electric panel works are under progress by the respective medical colleges and after it is completed the systems will start generating oxygen.

However, due to rise in coronavirus cases, Kerala is also expecting a rise in oxygen demand in the coming days and expects that 105,000 patients may need around 51.45 MTPD of oxygen by April 25.

With Kerala’s COVID-19 graph witnessing the highest single day surge of nearly 27,000 cases on Thursday, the state government has decided to hold discussions with the manufacturers to procure vaccines.

The state saw the highest single day spike so far with 26,995 cases, pushing the total infection count to 13.22 lakh. Over 1.56 lakh are undergoing treatment for the illness, which has claimed 5,028 lives with today’s 28 additional deaths. At least 6,370 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to11, 60,42.