Idukki Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Idukki Assembly constituency in the Idukki district of Kerala went to the polls on April 6, 2021. Idukki falls under the Cochin region of Kerala and is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was regained by Kerala Congress (KECM) candidate Roshy Augustine in the 2016 Assembly elections defeating independent candidate Adv. K Francis George by a margin of 9,333 votes. In 2011, Roshy Augustine had defeated Communist Party-Marxist (CPM), CV Varghese, by a margin of 15,806 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC had steered the Idukki Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Idukki constituency — Roshy Augustine of KC(M), Francis George of KC(J), and BDJS candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.