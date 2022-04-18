Thiruvananthapuram: Coming down heavily on Kerala for reporting COVID data after a gap of nearly a week, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the southern state has affected the status of India’s key monitoring indicators like coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths, and the positivity rate. For the unversed, after a significant fall in COVID cases, Kerala had decided to stop publishing the daily COVID case officially. Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal has written a letter to Kerala Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade, regarding intensive monitoring at the state & district level, taking suitable steps to monitor COVID19, and updating the data timely, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - 4th Wave of Coronavirus in Noida? 44 Children Test COVID Positive in 7 Days, Tally Rises to 167
- “Daily and diligent reporting of data are critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of pandemics at the district, state, and national level and ensure that any anomalies, surges,s or emerging trends can be captured in a timely manner. This is especially relevant as it is a highly infectious disease and also has an associated risk of the emergence of new variants”, the letter read.
- Quick and continuous updates of data will assist in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but will also help in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, State, and District levels”, the letter read.
- The letter comes after India reported a 90 per cent increase in new cases, and 165 per cent increase in positivity in a single day.
- In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union health ministry data.
- The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala. Besides 213 deaths in Kerala, one fresh fatality was reported in Uttar Pradesh.