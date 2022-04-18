Thiruvananthapuram: Coming down heavily on Kerala for reporting COVID data after a gap of nearly a week,  the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the southern state has affected the status of India’s key monitoring indicators like coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths, and the positivity rate. For the unversed, after a significant fall in COVID cases, Kerala had decided to stop publishing the daily COVID case officially. Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal has written a letter to Kerala Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade, regarding intensive monitoring at the state & district level, taking suitable steps to monitor COVID19, and updating the data timely, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - 4th Wave of Coronavirus in Noida? 44 Children Test COVID Positive in 7 Days, Tally Rises to 167

COVID-19 on Rise in India: Here’s Your 5-Point Cheatsheet To This Big Story

  1. “Daily and diligent reporting of data are critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of pandemics at the district, state, and national level and ensure that any anomalies, surges,s or emerging trends can be captured in a timely manner. This is especially relevant as it is a highly infectious disease and also has an associated risk of the emergence of new variants”, the letter read.
  2. Quick and continuous updates of data will assist in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but will also help in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, State, and District levels”, the letter read.
  3. The letter comes after India reported a 90 per cent increase in new cases, and 165 per cent increase in positivity in a single day.
  4. In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union health ministry data.
  5. The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala. Besides 213 deaths in Kerala, one fresh fatality was reported in Uttar Pradesh.