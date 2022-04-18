Thiruvananthapuram: Coming down heavily on Kerala for reporting COVID data after a gap of nearly a week, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the southern state has affected the status of India’s key monitoring indicators like coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths, and the positivity rate. For the unversed, after a significant fall in COVID cases, Kerala had decided to stop publishing the daily COVID case officially. Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal has written a letter to Kerala Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade, regarding intensive monitoring at the state & district level, taking suitable steps to monitor COVID19, and updating the data timely, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - 4th Wave of Coronavirus in Noida? 44 Children Test COVID Positive in 7 Days, Tally Rises to 167

