Irikkur Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Irikkur Assembly constituency falls under the Kannur district of Kerala that went for voting in a single phase on 6 April 2021. One of Congress' only two remaining strongholds in Kerala, Irikkur comes under the Malabar region and is a part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. KC Joseph of the Indian National Congress (INC) is the current MLA from Irikkur, who won the 2016 and 2011 Assembly elections beating CPI candidates KT Jose and Adv P Santhosh Kumar by 9,647 and 11,757 votes, respectively. The INC has held on to the seat for years leading the segment in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, with KC Joseph pulling out this time, the polls will be a test of time for the grand old party.

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Irikkur constituency — Saji Kuttiyanimattom of KC(M), Saju Joseph of Congress and Aniyamma Rajendran of the BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.